Ceni misleads about the arrival of Bustos and Ferraresi: “I don’t know”

São Paulo is close to announcing the loan signings of defender Nahuel Ferraresi and forward Nahuel Bustos. Coach Rogério Ceni, however, stated that he is not aware of the arrival of the two players.

“Two more players arrive, is that it? I don’t know the arrival of the players. About the defender, I was still consulted. But about the striker, I was not informed. I think São Paulo has a large squad. We have a good squad. lack of Arboleda [operou o tornozelo esquerdo e só retornar em 2023], which does not return. Now with Reinaldo coming back, we have the pieces on the left”, said Ceni, after the 1-0 victory over Ceará, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana.

The two players belong to City Football Group, which owns Manchester City and 11 other clubs around the world. Bustos was on loan at Girona-ESP, but landed in Brazil last Tuesday (2). In all, last season he started 15 of the 38 games he played. He showed a flair for top scorer by scoring 11 goals in Spain’s second division, in addition to having made two goal passes.

Revealed by Talleres-ARG, Bustos can play on the sides of the field or forming an attacking duo with another reference striker. After Talleres, he went through Pachuca-MEX, until his rights were acquired by Grupo City, which lent him to Girona-ESP. For the Spanish team, he showed above all mobility in the matches in which he played.

“We have a good squad, which even makes it difficult for the coach to make the lineups. From the middle to the front, there are 21 options for five spots. Behind is that the options are very short. For three defenders we have three defenders, plus Beraldo and Luizão, that are still in formation. We have used Luizão at one time or another, a little more”, admitted Ceni.

For that reason, São Paulo negotiates to have Ferraresi in its squad. Tricolor has been monitoring Feraresi since the beginning of July. Despite being Venezuelan, he excelled on Argentine lawns before being bought by Grupo City. He passed through Vélez Sarsfield, Ferro Carril and Nueva Chicago, returned to Deportivo Táchira and had his rights acquired by the cluster. There, a new pilgrimage, now through Montevideo Torque-URU, Peralada-ESP, Porto B, Moreirense and Estoril, the last three in Portugal.

In the 2021/2022 season, for Estoril, he started in 23 of the 24 games he played for the Portuguese club. He also stood out for the selection of Venezuela.

In the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, 1.88m Ferraresi started in 13 of Venezuela’s 18 games in the competition. On average, he made two tackles and two interceptions each time he entered the field. With Arboleda injured, who should not play again this season, hiring a defender is a priority for São Paulo.

With no money, São Paulo negotiates a free loan for one year, with an option to buy.