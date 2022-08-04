Central Bank publishes ordinance with rules for joining the PIX

The Central Bank (BC) published in the Official Gazette of the Union a normative instruction with the new procedures necessary for joining the PIX. There are three stages, namely: registration, approval and restricted operation. All financial institutions must follow each of them when signing up for the service.

According to the Central Bank, institutions with authorization to operate, they must send – at the registration stage – all information about the bank, as well as all products that will be offered to customers.

Adhesion to PIX

The ordinance published by the BC indicates exactly all the procedures necessary for financial institutions to be able to join the PIX from now on.

According to the text, the documents presented during the registration stage must always be updated by the institutions with the Central Bank during the entire period of participation in the PIX.

Also according to the text published in the Official Gazette of the Union, any change must be sent to the Department of Competition and Structure of the Financial Market (Decem) through the BC Digital Protocol, according to the guidelines of the instruction normative.

In addition, in response to the application for membership, institutions will have up to 30 days – from the date of communication of the

Decem – to resolve any dispute due to errors in the information provided or documents presented.

The same goes for the lack of some documentation considered mandatory for membership. If the deadline is not met, according to the BC, this will imply the loss of validity of the solicitation.

After the registration stage, institutions that are in the process of joining must complete the entire approval phase within five months. A statement must be sent to Decem that the institution has the technical and operational capacity to comply with the obligations set out in the PIX regulation.

Finally, the restricted operation stage concerns the offer of PIX to a limited number of customers. Only at the end of this phase will the institution enter into full and automatic operation.