Chamber approves bill that intends to overturn ANS’s taxing role

The objective of processing and voting by parliamentarians is to continue to grant treatments that are outside the body’s list; text goes to Senate analysis

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies

Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies, informed that the Senate should vote on the text approved next Tuesday, 09



THE Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 03, a bill that intends to overturn the taxing role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The measure aims to continue to cover health tests and treatments that are not included in the agency’s list of procedures, thus overturning the decision of the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ). “And it was not for less. Millions of people who depend on health plans to stay healthy and alive have been denied the right to undergo therapies appropriate to their vicissitudes, indicated by the health professionals responsible for their treatment “, said the proposal’s rapporteur, deputy Hiran Gonçalves. (PP-RR). The Court had decided that the agency’s role was of an exhaustive nature, that is, health plans should only cover treatments that are on the ANS list. The regulation also provides for the list of procedures and events covered by health agencies to be updated with each incorporation of the ANS. According to the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the proposal will go to the Senate and will be voted on next Tuesday, 09.