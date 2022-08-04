Chamber approves MP base text that changes food allowance rules – Policy

Regarding teleworking, the provisional measure regulates that workers will be able to work most days in person (photo: Agência Brasil/Reproduction)

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday (3/8), the basic text of the Provisional Measure (MP) that changes the rules for granting the food allowance paid to workers and regulates the adoption of teleworking by companies. MP offers the possibility for the worker to withdraw the food stamp after 60 days. There were 248 votes in favor and 159 against.

One of the main points of the MP is to make it clear in the law that the food allowance cannot be used for any other expense other than the purchase of food.

The proposal also prohibits, in the new contracts, that food ticket suppliers give discounts to companies that hire the service.

telework

Regarding teleworking, the provisional measure regulates that workers will be able to work most days in person, and the other part of the week remotely, or vice versa.

The text establishes that the presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a usual way, does not detract from remote work.

However, according to the text, workers with disabilities or with children up to four years old must have priority for telecommuting vacancies.