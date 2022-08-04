Chamber approves MP that allows you to withdraw credit

BRASILIA – A Chamber approved this Wednesday, 3rd, the possibility for workers to withdraw their food stamps after 60 days without using the credit card. There were 248 votes in favor and 159 against the basic text of the provisional measure (MP).

The rapporteur, deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), had the intention of allowing the payment of the benefit in cash immediately, but retreated yesterday after a meeting of party leaders with the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), as anticipated the Estadão/Broadcast. The text now needs to be approved by the Senate until August 7th so as not to lose the validity.

The government tried to stop the measure, but had no force in the plenary. Behind the scenes, after the presentation of the report by the rapporteur yesterday, allies of Palácio do Planalto were already admitting defeat. The text approved by the deputies also allows the employee to carry out the free portability of the service, that is, the exchange of the card’s flag. It also determines that the benefit can only be used to pay for meals in restaurants or similar establishments, in addition to food purchased in stores.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) took a stand against turning food stamps into cash, even with a 60-day deadline. The entity acted in Congress to prevent the MP from being approved with this measure, but it was not able to change the position of the deputies.

Research by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives shows that the food stamp credit balance has not kept pace with the increase in the average cost of eating out. According to the survey, since the arrival of the pandemic, in 2020, until June of this year, the average duration of the meal ticket has been only 13 days. In 2019, it was 18 days.

Paulinho da Força; deputy had intended to allow the payment of the benefit in cash immediately, but he backed off. Photograph: André Dusek/Estadão

Last week, Paulinho da Força had announced the unions’ support for the immediate payment of food stamps in cash. “Trade unions across the country have just declared their support for our proposal to pay food stamps directly into the worker’s account. It is necessary to guarantee more freedom and money in the pocket of the Brazilian people!”, wrote the deputy, on Twitter, last Thursday, 28.

Remote and hybrid work

The MP sent by the government, in addition to changing the rules of food stamps, also regulates the remote work, to increase the legal certainty of this modality. Teleworking has grown in recent years, during the pandemic of Covid-19, due to the need for social isolation of the population. At this point, the rapporteur kept the original government text.

The text provides for the possibility of adopting the hybrid model (remote and face-to-face) by companies, with prevalence of face-to-face work over remote work or vice versa. According to the text, the presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a usual way, does not de-characterize remote work. Workers with disabilities or with children up to four years old must have priority for telecommuting vacancies.

In the production contract, the chapter of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) which deals with the duration of work and which provides for the control of working hours. For activities in which the control of working hours is not essential, the worker will be free to carry out his tasks whenever he wants. If the contract is for a journey, the MP allows remote control of the journey by the employer – making it possible to pay overtime if the regular journey is exceeded.

In addition, the text allows teleworking to also be applied to apprentices and interns.

President of Força Sindical, Paulinho also included in the MP the possibility that the residual balance of the old union contributions can be paid to these entities without the need for the government to edit an ordinance. The mandatory union tax was abolished in labor reform 2017, but the funds collected were not fully transferred to the centrals.