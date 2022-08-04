Chamber approves project that ends with temporary release of prisoners; entities criticize | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (3) a bill that ends the possibility of temporary release of prisoners, popularly known as “saidinha”. Human rights organizations criticize the measure (see below). The text returns to the Senate, which approved other content of the proposal in 2013.

The matter was analyzed this Wednesday after a maneuver by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who appended the text approved by the senators to a project from last year that required the carrying out of a criminological examination for the granting of the temporary departure. . This text already had the urgency approved and, therefore, the matter can be taken directly to the plenary, shortening the debates.

The temporary release is granted by the Justice as a way of re-socializing prisoners and maintaining their bond with the world outside the prison system.

Today, the legislation allows the benefit to prisoners of the semi-open regime who have already served the minimum of 1/6 of the sentence, if it is primary, and 1/4, if it is a repeat offender. In addition, you need to show proper behavior.

Prison population declines, but Brazil still records overcrowding in prisons

The authorization has a period of up to seven days and can be granted five times a year.

When it was approved in the Senate, in 2013, the project was much leaner and only restricted the possibilities of temporary release – which could only be granted once a year and for primary prisoners.

Since the approval of the anti-crime package in 2019, the prisoner convicted of a heinous crime with death no longer has the right to temporary release.

The rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Captain Derrite (PL-SP), states in his opinion that the temporary departure “causes everyone a feeling of impunity in the face of the perception that the sentenced people do not fulfill their sentences, and the worst, that the crime pays”.

“The temporary departure does not bring any product or effective gain to society, in addition to that, in fact, it harms the fight against crime, behold, most of the convicts commit new crimes when they are outside the penal establishments enjoying the benefit”, he wrote.

Entities linked to human rights defend the benefit. According to a note from the Criminal Justice Network, the temporary departure “is an important instrument for maintaining family ties, insertion and permanence in the labor market and access to other opportunities.”

The organization claims that “banning the temporary exit is a fallacious response and that it is based only on sensationalism”.

“It is false to say that temporary departures lead to escapes or a massive increase in delinquency. The data proves that only a small number of inmates do not return to their prison activities. According to Infopen 2019, the rate of escapes in general in the prison system, whether for temporary departures, transfers or other reasons, corresponds to only 0.99%.”

Also according to the institution, in 2019, only 20.17% of the prison population had the right to temporary release.

The Criminal Justice Network also recalls the change applied after the approval of the anti-crime package in 2019, which prohibited temporary departures for those convicted of heinous crimes. “The change is recent and a new change is not urgent in such a short time”.

The text also makes it clear that the prisoner will only be entitled to progression of the regime if he has good prison conduct, proven by the prison director, and after the result of a “criminological examination”.

To enter the open regime, his background and the result of the criminological examination must indicate that the prisoner will “adjust himself, with self-discipline, low danger, and a sense of responsibility, to the new regime”. The current law makes no specific mention of the criminological examination, nor of signs of low danger.

Derrite also included in his opinion three new situations in which the Justice can determine the inspection by means of an electronic anklet:

parole;

execution of the sentence in the open and semi-open regimes; and

restriction of rights relating to the ban on going to specific places

Today, the electronic anklet can be used to monitor temporary departures from the semi-open regime and during house arrest.

In the same session, the deputies also approved a project that establishes the possibility of increasing the penalty for theft and robbery crimes and creates a “qualified” form for the crimes of theft and embezzlement. The text goes to the Senate.

The qualified form of a crime is configured when an offense is committed with the occurrence of other results unrelated to the main crime.

The Penal Code already establishes a penalty of 2 to 8 years and a fine for thefts in which the criminal uses a breach of trust, for example.

The text includes in this list those who commit theft in the midst of fire, shipwreck, flood, disaster, during a state of public calamity, epidemic or pandemic.

If the stolen goods are medical, hospital, therapeutic, sanitary or vaccine supplies or equipment, during a state of public calamity, epidemic or pandemic, the project allows for an increase in the penalty from one third to one half.

If, instead of theft, there is robbery in the situations mentioned above, the penalty may be increased by one third and may reach two thirds if the violence or serious threat, which characterizes the crime of theft:

is exercised with the use of a firearm of restricted or prohibited use;

if the subtraction is of medical, hospital, therapeutic, sanitary or vaccine good, input or equipment, during a state of public calamity, epidemic or pandemic.