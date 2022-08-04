Chamber approves project that obliges health plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (3) a project that obliges health plans to cover treatments and procedures outside the role of the National Health Agency (ANS). The vote was symbolic (no individual registration of votes), and the text goes to the Senate.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said there was a commitment signed for the Senate to vote on the project as early as next Tuesday (9). “I was informed and I hope it will be fulfilled, it is the agreement of the Senate, to vote on this project next Tuesday”, he said after approval in the House.

The result of debates in a working group, the project overturns the restriction imposed by a decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which understood as exhaustive the list of treatments that must be covered by health plans.

By the decision of the STJ, the plans were released from covering procedures outside the list – which currently comprises 3,368 items. Find out in the video below:

Tax role: understand what changes in health plan coverage

The proposal approved this Wednesday says that operators must authorize health plans to cover treatment or procedures prescribed by a doctor or dentist who are not on the ANS list, provided that one of the following criteria is met:

proven effectiveness;

recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS or;

authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) or;

recommendation of at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they have approved the same treatment for their citizens.

Among the renowned entities mentioned in the project are: Food and Drug Administration, European Health Union, Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC); National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice); Canada’s Drug and Health Technology Assessment (CADTH); Pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS); and Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC).

“The legal framework for health plans has brought legal certainty to health plan contracts. It happens that if, on the one hand, it started to provide legal conditions for the activity of supplementary health, on the other hand, discussions about the taxation or exemplification of the list permeated the judiciary”, says the justification of the project, authored by several deputies.

In June, the STJ changed its understanding of the list of procedures listed by the ANS for the coverage of health plans.

The Court understood that the list that defines what must be covered by health plans is exhaustive, that is, what is not on this preliminary list of the ANS does not need to be covered by the operators.

Before the decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage.