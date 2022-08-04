Chamber approves project that typifies the crime of dominating cities, known as ‘new cangaço’ | Policy

The expression “new cangaço” has been used to characterize the action of heavily armed criminal organizations that surround small towns to carry out robberies, usually at bank branches.

The bill adds a paragraph to the Penal Code to define the crime. According to the text, the “new cangaço” consists of: “performing total or partial blockade of any traffic routes, land or water, as well as physical structures of the public security forces, to avoid and/or delay the approach of public authorities , with the use of firearms and/or equipment used by the public security forces, with the purpose of committing crimes”.

The proposal also includes the crime of dominating cities among the heinous crimes.

By law, in the case of heinous crimes, bail, pardon or amnesty is not possible. The sentence also needs to be served initially in a closed regime.

The sentence provided for in the proposal ranges from 15 to 30 years and can increase by a third if the offender:

use devices explosives and/or capture hostages to decrease the chance of police action

and/or to decrease the chance of police action invest against physical facilities with partial or total destruction of buildings public and/or private

public and/or private totally or partially disable the power and/or telephony transmission structures

use aircraft or other equipment for the purpose of promoting airspace control

practice any of the conducts described above to allow the escape from chains

If the action leads to death, the sentence can reach 40 years. If there is serious bodily harm, the 15-year threshold rises to 20 years of imprisonment.

According to the proposal, even if not consummated, the preparatory acts to the crime will be punished with the penalty corresponding to the crime committed, reduced from a quarter to a third.

The project brings a device to exclude political, religious, social movements, unions and others from the conduct framed in the crime.

The bill also typifies the crime of violent intimidation, under penalty of imprisonment from six to 12 years.

According to the text, the crime corresponds to the “act of fire, depredation, looting, destruction or explosion against public or private goods, access to or destined for public services, in order to prevent or embarrass the action of the public power aimed at prevention or repression of crimes, carrying out criminal execution or administering the penitentiary system”.

Anyone who “impedes or disturbs the movement of people, the exercise of public or work activities, the operation of commercial, teaching, hospital establishments or the provision of public services, with the objective of controlling territory for the commission of crimes”.

The penalty can be increased:

in a third if the action is coordinated or motivated by an inmate, provisional or convict, or leader of a criminal faction

if the action is coordinated or motivated by an inmate, provisional or convict, or leader of a criminal faction half if the crime is committed together with a minor under the age of 18

if the crime is committed together with a minor under the age of 18 in two thirds if the action results in bodily harm of a serious nature

if the action results in bodily harm of a serious nature Double if the action results in death