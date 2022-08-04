Chamber approves provisional measure that changes food allowance rules and regulates teleworking | Policy

Understand the MP that regulates the home office

The text now goes to the Senate. The MP needs to be approved by the 7th, so as not to lose its validity. The Senate is expected to review the text later this week.

The provisional measure regulates the adoption of the hybrid work model. Workers will be able to work most days in person, and the other part of the week remotely, or vice versa.

According to the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, 1 in 10 Brazilian workers was “home office”.

The provisional measure also establishes that the presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a usual way, does not de-characterize remote work.

According to the text, workers with disabilities or with children up to four years old must have priority for telecommuting vacancies.

telework may be contracted per journey, per production or task

in the production contract, the CLT chapter dealing with the duration of work and which provides for the control of working hours will not be applied

for activities in which the control of working hours is not essential, the worker will be free to carry out their tasks at the time they wish

if the contract is for a journey, the MP allows remote control of the journey by the employer, making it possible to pay overtime if the regular journey is exceeded

telework can also be applied to apprentices and interns

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Bruno Dalcomo, the MP ensures that there is no possibility of salary reduction by individual agreement or with the union. “There is no difference in terms of salary payment for those who work in person or remotely”, said the secretary.

In the case of telework controlled by journey or productivity, what is agreed in individual negotiation with the company prevails, but without changes in remuneration in any of the cases.

When remote work is controlled by journey, the same rules stipulated in the intra and inter-day work of workers will apply.

When remote work is for productivity, the worker can carry out activities in the period when it is most convenient, but there will also be no salary reduction.

The MP makes it clear in the law that food aid cannot be used for any expense other than the purchase of food.

When creating the MP, in March, the government stated that the aid was being used by workers for other services, such as paying for cable TV, streaming packages or gym memberships.

The proposal also prohibits, in the new contracts, that food ticket suppliers give discounts to companies that hire the service.

Until then, it worked like this: a company hired R$ 100 thousand in vouchers for its employees, but paid a lower amount, such as R$ 90 thousand.

Subsequently, the ticket provider charged higher fees to restaurants and supermarkets, as a way of passing on the amount granted as a discount to companies that contracted the service.

In the government’s assessment, the method made food for workers more expensive.

According to the proposal, fraud in the use of food stamps can lead to a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000, doubled in case of recidivism or embarrassment to inspection.

Employers, companies issuing aid payment cards and establishments that sell products not related to food are subject to payment.

Initially, the rapporteur of the matter, Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), considered allowing the food allowance to be paid to workers in cash, which was strongly criticized by the restaurant sector.

In a note released last week, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) stated that the change would be a “serious threat to the survival of bars and restaurants throughout Brazil” and “would make it impossible to control the use of the benefit for the that was created”.

In a new opinion, Paulinho da Força removed the provision, but included the possibility for the worker to withdraw the unused balance at the end of 60 days.

Paulinho da Força included in his opinion the possibility of trade union centrals having access to the residual balance of union contributions, which became optional with the labor reform.