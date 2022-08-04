Check out 5 small cap stocks that will stand out in August, according to Ágora – Money Times

Actions
In the last month, Agora’s small cap shares were up 1% through July 27 (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

THE Agora Investments made only one change in its portfolio of actions small caps for August.

Analysts withdrew the shares from moved (MOVI3) and included the papers of the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3).

According to the broker, the change occurred due to the expectation of closing the yield curve and the end of the cycle of monetary tightening by the central bank.

For this reason, the “mall sector also seems discounted”, evaluated the Ágora report.

In the last month, shares small caps of Agora had a 1% increase until the 27th of July. In the same period, the Ibovespa advanced 2.94% in the same period.

The portfolio is composed of five companies with equal weights of 20% each.

Check the recommended actions:

