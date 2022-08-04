Check the results of Lotofácil 2589 and Super Sete 278 this Wednesday (3/8)

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on the night of this Wednesday (3/8), four lotteries: contests 5914 from Quina, 2589 from Lotofácil, 2347 from Lotomania and 278 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 20-46-53-61-73.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 250 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 4
Column 4: two
Column 5: 9
Column 6: 9
Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 5.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-07-09-18-19-20-22-24-25-29-34-35-47-53-66-72-75-85-92-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-05-07-08-09-10-14-15-18-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

