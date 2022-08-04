Check the value in each Brazilian state

In recent times, one of the issues that has bothered the population the most is fuel prices. The issue is not just a problem for people who use their own vehicles to get around.

But the rise in prices also interferes with public transport and the value of food that depends on trucks to be transported. Now, gasoline prices are slowly dropping. Know more.

Gasoline price drop

Currently, the price of gasoline is falling and motorists are celebrating the situation. In the month of July, the low percentage reached 17.4%. This decrease was disclosed by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Of course, this change was extremely well received by all drivers in the country. Even more so for people who work as a professional in the transport sector in the form of self-employed.

Thus, it is worth remembering that this change is being possible due to the limitations of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. The decision was approved by the National Congress during the month of June, where there was the creation of a tax limit charged by each state.

The federative entities previously did not have autonomy over the rate, however, now all must respect the ceiling of up to 17% and 18%. An example is the state of Rio de Janeiro, which previously had a 32% ICMS percentage.

Know more: R$ 1,000 Gasoline Voucher: Check all the rules and who can withdraw

Gasoline in Brazil

Currently, it is already possible to see a change in average fuel prices in each of the states of Brazil. So, check all the values ​​below.

North Region – Amazonas: R$ 6.06; Acre: R$ 6.14; Rondônia: R$ 5.89; Roraima: BRL 6.25; Amapá: BRL 5.27; Pará: R$ 5.96; Tocantins: BRL 6.17.

Northeast – Maranhão: R$ 6.24; Piauí: BRL 6.21; Rio Grande do Norte: R$ 6.35; Ceará: R$ 6.13; Paraíba: BRL 5.80; Bahia: BRL 6.21; Pernambuco: R$ 5.80; Alagoas: BRL 5.92; Sergipe: BRL 5.76.

Midwest – Goiás: R$ 5.66; Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 5.54; Mato Grosso: R$ 5.90; Federal District: BRL 5.62.

Southeast – Espírito Santo: R$5.97; Minas Gerais: R$ 5.76; São Paulo: R$ 5.78; Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.98.

South – Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 5.80; Santa Catarina: R$ 5.82; Paraná: BRL 5.78

In addition to the change that is already noticeable in fuel prices, Petrobras also commented that it aims to lower prices by 3.89%. From now on, distributors will no longer buy a liter of gasoline from R$3.86 to R$3.71.

See too: Gasoline price drop: liter of fuel will be sold to distributors for HOW MUCH?