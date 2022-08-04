Child infected by Marburg virus, as lethal as Ebola, dies in Ghana – News

A child has died in Ghana infected with the Marburg virus, according to information released by an official from the WHO (World Health Organization) on Tuesday (2). The disease is highly infectious and is characterized by being as lethal as Ebola.

The death brings the total number of deaths in Ghana to three since the country recorded the outbreak of the disease on July 18, after the confirmation of the first two losses.

Last Wednesday, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, even announced the third death, but the GSH (Ghana Health Service) reported that there was a false positive test and denied Adhanom’s information. .





The dead child, whose sex and age have not been released, was one of two new cases reported last week by the WHO.

“Last week I mentioned the two additional cases. One is the wife of patient zero – the first confirmed case – and the other is the son of patient zero, and the child unfortunately died, but the wife is still alive and improving,” he said. WHO doctor Ibrahima Soce Fall to reporters.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health has reported only three confirmed cases, and more testing still needs to be done on a fourth suspected case, Soce Fall said.

The first two patients, in the Ashanti region of southern Ghana, had symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting before dying in hospital, the WHO said earlier.

The outbreak is only the second in West Africa. The first case of the virus in the region was detected last year in Guinea.

The virus is transmitted to people by fruit bats and spreads between humans through direct contact with bodily fluids, surfaces and materials, the WHO said.