Chinese warplanes fly over Taiwan again, says local government

Defense Ministry has counted about 27 Chinese Air Force aircraft in the island’s airspace.

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Screen shows images of Chinese Liberation Army planes at Beijing intersection



Chinese warplanes have returned to fly over the airspace of Taiwan this Wednesday, 3rd, informed the local government. According to the Defense Ministry, “27 aircraft of the Chinese Air Force flew over the island’s airspace” and “22 of them crossed the Taiwan Strait,” the boundary of the Chinese airspace border. China. This is yet another of Beijing’s responses to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, president of the American Chamber, who landed on the island on Tuesday and increased tensions with the United States. This action comes a day after the Chinese sent about 30 warplanes to fly over the region at the same time the American’s plane approached the island. Earlier, the Taiwanese government accused China of carrying out an unofficial naval air blockade when planning military exercises around the island. According to the official news agency, the Taiwanese are already negotiating with Japan and Philippines alternative routes to break the Chinese blockade. Since the deputy’s plane landed in Taiwan, the Chinese Ministry of Defense has promised “selective military actions”, with a series of military maneuvers around the island starting on Thursday, 4, including “the firing of long-range live ammunition”. reach” in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China. However, this was not the only Chinese position. The Ministry of Commerce announced economic sanctions, including the suspension of exports to Taiwan of natural sand, a key component for the production of semiconductors, one of the island’s main exports. The Chinese customs administration also canceled the importation of fruit and some fish from Taiwan.