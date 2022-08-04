City of São Paulo receives 5G on Thursday (4)

Next Thursday (4), the 5G signal will be activated in the city of São Paulo. In this way, Brazil will have five capitals with the resource.

Next Thursday (4), the 5G signal will be activated in the city of São Paulo, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). In this way, Brazil will have five capitals with the resource.

The capitals Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS) already have the 5G signal. The main feature of the new feature is the higher internet speed offered, in addition to a shorter operator response time in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band.

Also according to Anatel, an extraordinary meeting of the agency’s group that deals with the implementation of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band (Gaispi) was held on Tuesday (2) to formalize the authorization of the operation.

5G in Brazil

5G arrived in Brazil on July 5 in Brasília. Then it was the turn of the capitals Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre, which had access to the resource on the 29th of last month.

According to Eduardo Tude, president of the consultancy Teleco, 5G should reach the entire country within four years. According to Tude, “5G is not a ready-to-go car that you get and use”, it is necessary to carry out frequency tests, since the 3.5 GHz band is also used by many Brazilians who have a satellite dish.

5G enabled cell phones

There are currently 67 cell phones with compatibility with 5G technology available for sale in Brazil.

Of the total, Samsung has the largest number of devices, with 25 models. Then comes Motorola, with 14 cell phones. Apple already has all iPhones 12 and 13 enabled for the technology, in addition to the SE. There are also other companies in the ranking, they are Asus, HDM Global (Nokia), Lenovo, Positivo, Realme, TCL and Xiaomi.

What are the benefits?

According to the specialist, Alfredo Freitas, interviewed by g1, the internet speed can increase up to 10 times with 5G, when compared to 4G.

Technology can bring several benefits to education, telemedicine, and make the city more “smart”, with communication between cars, for example.

As much as the new technology is coming to Brazil, 4G will not be extinct, as there are hundreds of thousands of cell phones that work with this technology.

