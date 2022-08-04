Cleitinho on Paulo Guedes: ‘He should be arrested if he doesn’t pay aid in 2023’ – Politics

Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Invited by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be a candidate for the Senate for Minas Gerais, state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) told 'EM Interview' today (08/03) that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes should be arrested if he claims to have no box to fund emergency aid of R$ 600 next year, in a re-election of President Bolsonaro.

“Paulo Guedes is there. He is the Minister of Economy. If he authorized it, because he is certainly able to pay. If he is crazy to do such a thing, just for electoral (questions) he has to be arrested, with all due respect,” he said.

For Cleitinho, if the aid is paid only until December, Guedes will “screw the people” and have been “frivolous”. Despite this, the Senate candidate said he liked the Minister’s work and stated that he “is doing the right things there”. The deputy pointed out that he defends the propagation and expansion of the social benefit, but only if the government has real conditions to pay.

Aid Brazil in 2023

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already stated that he will maintain Auxlio Brasil in 2023, if the amount of R$600 is ‘within fiscal responsibility.’ The statement was given by CNN Brasil.

Until then, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that allows Auxlio Brasil to pay the R$ 600 to the population, has set a deadline for the benefit to be in effect until December. At first, in January 2023, the value of Auxlio Brasil returns to the initial R$ 400.

Bolsonaro pointed out yesterday (08/02) to SBT that, for the extension of the Aid amount next year, it will be necessary to approve a new PEC.