Close to Flamengo, Oscar has good numbers in China; check out

The 30-year-old midfielder Oscar got the release of Shanghai Port, from China, and will be Flamengo’s new reinforcement for the season. The player agreed with Rubro-Negro on loan until the end of 2022. The athlete has even said goodbye to fans and the Chinese club through a social network.

Oscar will be Flamengo’s tenth signing this year. In the first half, the team from Gávea brought forward Marinho, defenders Pablo and Fabrício Bruno, goalkeeper Santos and left-back Ayrton Lucas. In the current July window, Rubro-Negro hired forward Everton Cebolinha, Chilean midfielders Arturo Vidal and Erick Pulgar, in addition to Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela.

New Flamengo reinforcement, midfielder Oscar arrived in Chinese football in 2017, coming from Chelsea, England. In China, the player has good numbers. In all, the athlete participated in 171 matches, swung the opposing nets 51 times and distributed 69 assists, totaling 120 direct participations in goals. In the country, he won the local championship in 2018 and the Supercup the following year.

Even before the deal, Oscar already showed willingness to defend Flamengo. Last Monday (1), a photo of the player wearing the shirt of the Gávea team went viral on the internet. The athlete is expected at Ninho do Urubu to sign a contract and start work.

Check out the Oscar numbers by season in China

2017: 40 games, 9 goals and 10 assists

2018: 40 games, 16 goals and 18 assists

2019: 42 games, 14 goals and 15 assists

2020: 23 games, 6 goals and 10 assists

2021: 23 games, 5 goals and 15 assists

2022: 3 games, 1 goal and 1 assist