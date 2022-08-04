CNN makes GloboNews and Jovem Pan eat dust with Leandro Karnal

Playback/YouTube Leandro Karnal commands the program Universo Karnal every Sunday

Leandro Karnal made CNN Brasil reach the leadership of pay TV among news channels last Sunday (31) with the program Universo Karnal, guaranteeing almost twice the audience of GloboNews. Jovem Pan was embarrassed and had an inexpressive number of televisions turned on at the same time.

Addressing aspects of longevity, the program interviewed artists and experts, and recorded an average of 0.47 points in the range from 12:00 to 12:45. At the same time, GloboNews scored only 0.27. Jovem Pan drew, literally, with 0.00.

Daniela Filomeno took advantage of the momentum and maintained CNN’s hegemony from 12:45 to 1:30 pm with Viagem & Gastronomia, which closed with an average of 0.51, against 0.49 for GloboNews, and 0.07 for Jovem Pan.

In the average of the day (from 6 am to 6 pm), CNN also closed in the lead. In the morning slot, it recorded 0.22, against 0.18 for Globo’s news channel and 0.02 for Tutinha’s network. In the afternoon, it got a technical tie with GloboNews, keeping the 0.22 in the time slot, against 0.21 for the second place. Again, Jovem Pan remained unimpressive, with just 0.08.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

