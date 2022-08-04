Comgás turns 150 and launches incredible promotion

Comgás is turning 150 years old and will have a promotion during the month of August where some customers will be awarded a free gas bill

Comgás is celebrating its 150th anniversary and, in celebration of that, it will hold a promotion during the month of August where some customers will be awarded a free gas bill.

In this way, the initiative will give instant prizes for one month, in addition to giving a year of free account with a maximum consumption value of R$ 200.00.

“This is the first time that we have promoted a promotion like this, and we will certainly generate positive impacts on the daily lives of the winners. Thinking about the challenges of the current economic scenario and as a way of valuing our residential and commercial customers, we thought of this format where consumers have the opportunity to earn up to 12 months of paid account”, said to Uol Cristiano Donizete, Technology and Customers Director at With gas.

To participate in the promotion to commemorate 150 years of Comgás, simply access the website. Thus, to compete for a month of instant prizes, it is necessary to update the registration.

chances

After updating your registration, the user will be able to spin the virtual prize roulette.

In addition, if the user chooses the automatic debit option to pay the bills, he will have five chances. In total, there are nine chances to spin the roulette.

Through the lucky number, the user competes for the prize of a year of free gas bill. In this way, with the update or confirmation of the registration, the user has access to a number. With the activation of the invoice by e-mail, there are three numbers, and the automatic debit entitles you to five more lucky numbers.

If the user already has the option of invoice by email or direct debit, the lucky numbers will be counted equally, giving the possibility to compete as well.

Therefore, the result will be released on September 06, 2022 at 4 pm.

