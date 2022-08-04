Composer Fernando Magarça is shot dead in Rio’s West Zone | Rio de Janeiro



Fernando Magarça leaves his wife and two children – Reproduction / Social networks

Published 03/08/2022 17:41 | Updated 08/03/2022 19:00

Rio – Composer Fernando Alberto da Silva, 53, known as Fernando Magarça, was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon (3) on Avenida Dom João VI, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio. There is still no information on the circumstances of the death.

According to information from the PM, agents of the 27th BPM were called to verify a report of gunshots in the region. Upon arriving at the scene, Fernando’s body was found next to a car, near the Magarça BRT Station. At around 2:15 pm, the Fire Department was also called.

Fernando Magarça wrote song lyrics in partnership with several singers, such as Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Xande de Pilares and Dudu Nobre. Among them are “Love I have to give you”, “Éta povo pra fight” and “Quem não sambou”. The composer also participated in sambas-enredo by Salgueiro. In a note, the school mourned the death of the sambista.

“A love story / No full stop… With these unforgettable verses, we inform you, with deep regret, of the death of the composer Fernando Magarça who, for more than two decades, lent all his creativity to the composers section of our Torrão Amado. Champion with sambas such as “From Fire That Illuminates A Life, Salgueiro É Chama Que Não Se Agaga – 2005”, “Microcosmos – 2006” and “Histórias sem Fim – 2010″, our poet gifted us, inside and outside the carnival with verses that are immortalized in our history and in the trajectory of artists such as Zeca Pagodinho, Xande de Pilares, Dudu Nobre and so many other great names in the samba world. We sympathize and share with all friends and family, the pain of this loss.”

Magarça leaves his wife and two children.