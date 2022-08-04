Composer Fernando Magarça is shot dead in the West Zone of Rio







Fernando Magarça was shot dead on an avenue in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Reproduction / social networks

The composer Fernando Alberto da Silva, Fernando Magarça, 53 years old, was shot dead on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 3, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to the Military Police, he did not receive medical attention, and died at the scene of the crime.

The case took place on Avenida Dom João VI, in the Guaratiba neighborhood. Teams from the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) were triggered to respond to an occurrence of firearm shots on the road, and went to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim already dead.

Still according to the authorities, the sambista’s body was next to a passenger vehicle. Fire crews were also called to respond to the incident, which remains ongoing. The Civil Police is investigating the authorship of the crime.

Fernando Magarça wrote songs for several Brazilian singers, such as Dudu Nobre, Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Neguinho da Beija-Flor, in addition to the groups Revelação and Molejo. Among the well-known songs are “Amor que tem pra te dar”, “Fé e raíz” and “Cangaceiro”.

In a note released on social media, SBACEM says they are dismayed and saddened by the news of the death of Fernando Magarça, which took everyone by surprise.

“We do not have any further details at this time. We live in a city with high levels of violence and a feeling of constant insecurity, but we hope that the public authorities can clarify what happened. Our feelings are with Fernando Magarça’s family and friends at this time of mourning. and pain”.