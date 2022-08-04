Concerned about the image, businessmen who support Bolsonaro ask him to cancel dinner at Fiesp on August 11

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Concerned about the image, businessmen who support Bolsonaro ask him to cancel dinner at Fiesp on August 11 2 Views

Group of Bolsonaro businessmen does not want their image to be associated with “representatives of the private sector who support Bolsonaro in his criticism of the electoral system”



About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Confrontation between Corinthians and Flamengo doesn’t surpass Rede Globo’s Ibope during telenovela broadcast

The first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals between Corinthians and Flamengo was broadcast by SBT. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved