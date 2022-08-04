Concerned about the image, businessmen who support Bolsonaro ask him to cancel dinner at Fiesp on August 11

Group of Bolsonaro businessmen does not want their image to be associated with “representatives of the private sector who support Bolsonaro in his criticism of the electoral system”

247 – With more than 700,000 signatures, the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law, organized by the University of Direiro at USP, made Bolsonaro go back and cancel a dinner scheduled to take place at the headquarters of the Federation of State Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) on the same day as the delivery of the document, August 11th.

According to journalist Valdo Cruz, from Globonews, Bolsonarista businessmen appealed to Bolsonaro to cancel the meeting. According to the businessmen, they could be “classified as representatives of the private sector who support Bolsonaro in his criticism of the electoral system and the manifestos in defense”, says the report.

Also according to the report, another reason for the cancellation is Bolsonaro’s fear of being the target of protests during the release of the manifesto.

This Tuesday (02), Bolsonaro again criticized the manifestos in defense of democracy. Asked if he would sign the letter that was prepared by Fiesp, the president did not confirm that he would be a signatory of the document and criticized the initiative: “This letter is political, I don’t need to say if I am democratic or not”, he said. He went so far as to classify the businessmen who are signing the document as “stubborn” and “without character”.

