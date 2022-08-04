Confrontation between Corinthians and Flamengo doesn’t surpass Rede Globo’s Ibope during telenovela broadcast

The first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals between Corinthians and Flamengo was broadcast by SBT. The confrontation registered a good audience rate, but did not take first place in greater São Paulo.

The match between Corinthians and Flamengo registered, according to the OnScreenof UOL, average of 22.3 points. TV Globo, which broadcast the soap opera Pantanal, had an average of 23.8 points.

The pre-match broadcast on SBT had an average of 9.7 points, against 28.9 for Jornal Nacional, on Rede Globo. For this Tuesday, the station had planned a longer chapter of the soap opera Pantanal, which was expected to end at 10:55 pm. The chapter, however, ended at 10:39 pm.

Thus, while the soap opera Pantanal and the match between Corinthians and Flamengo were on the air, simultaneously, the soap opera took advantage of Ibope by 28.4 points against 20.4.

After the telenovela ended, SBT managed to take first place in the audience, reaching 25.1 points. Meanwhile, Globo broadcast the series Filhas de Eva and reached 17.7 points.

In Rio de Janeiro, the match averaged 24.2 points, while TV Globo had 24.8 on Ibope. In the confrontation between the match and the soap opera in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the match had 21.8 points against 29.5 for TV Globo.

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other again next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm. The return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores takes place at Estádio do Maracanã. The match will also be broadcast on SBT, on the open grid. In the closed network, the transmission is from the Conmebol TV.

