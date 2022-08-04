Consignado do Auxílio Brasil is being offered with interest of 79% per year

Although the Auxílio Brasil consignment has not yet been regulated, financial institutions are already carrying out a pre-registration

Although the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil has not yet been regulated by the federal government, banks and financial institutions are already carrying out a pre-registration for those who receive the benefit. Thus, the interest rate reaches 4.96% per month, or 79.17% per year.

Provisional Measure (MP) 1,106/22, released by the Bolsonaro government in March, was approved by the Senate in July. In addition, the MP establishes the assignable margin at 40% of the current R$ 400.00 of Auxílio Brasil, therefore, this is the percentage of the monthly income that can be committed to the payment of the installment.

However, even before the release of the MP, banking correspondents, who intermediate the granting of payroll loans to different banks and financial institutions, are already collecting personal data such as the CPF and the family code of Auxílio Brasil and, thus, carrying out a pre-registration of beneficiaries.

In the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, representatives of Financiera Facta and Banco Pan offer payroll-deductible loans of R$1,600.00 with a monthly interest rate of 4%. Thus, according to the offer, the amount will be discounted from Auxílio Brasil, when the payroll is regulated. Thus, there will be 24 installments of R$ 160.00, that is, the consumer will pay R$ 3,840.00, which represents R$ 2,240.00 more than the contracted amount.

In Niterói, a representative of BMG offers a payroll loan of R$2,070.00, which can be paid off in 24 installments of R$160.00 and an interest rate of 4%, for a total amount of R$3,840. Thus, it is R$ 1,770.00 in addition to the credit value.

In Madureira, Facta offers pre-registration to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries to collect BRL 2,087.00 and pay the amount in 24 installments of BRL 160.00, with an interest rate of 4.96%. Thus, the beneficiary also pays BRL 3,840.00, BRL 1,753.00 more than the contracted amount.

In summary, other banks still do not have the prior registration for credit. Caixa Econômica Federal reported that it awaits the regulation of the measure, as well as Banco do Brasil, which is analyzing the possibility.

Bradesco said that it is evaluating, but at first it should not offer the line. The banks Inter and Santander informed that they have the service, and Itaú does not intend to offer it. Banco Pan said that it is preparing to offer the payroll loan.

