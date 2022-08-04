CONSIGNADO do Auxílio Brasil is used to apply COUPS in the country

The news about the release of payroll loans for beneficiaries of Brazil aid gained strength in the last few days. With this, some bad-natured people are taking advantage of the situation to strike in many Brazilians.

Read more: Central Bank publishes ordinance with new rules for joining PIX

The provisional measure that creates the consignment for Auxilio Brasil was approved in the National Congress, but still awaits the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro. This means that the text is not yet valid and that it is not yet possible to contract the credit.

Taking advantage of the misinformation on the subject, scammers are sending loan offers in this modality to thousands of people every day. Most of the time, these criminals request personal data from the citizen via phone call or WhatsApp message.

The data is later used to take out credit cards and other loans, all without the victim’s knowledge.

To prevent this from happening, never provide personal information via WhatsApp or phone, especially to people who claim to be pre-registering for the Auxílio Brasil consignment. And remember: loans are not yet available.

When will it be launched?

The document that expands the modality was sent for sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro on the 14th and needs to be sanctioned by August 3rd. This is the last authorization that the measure needs to receive to get off the ground.

If Bolsonaro does not sanction the provisional measure within the deadline, it will receive the so-called tacit sanction, an “automatic” approval. However, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said that the president should grant the authorization.

“The forecast is that next week President Jair Bolsonaro will be sanctioning the law that guarantees the consignment for families in situations of social vulnerability, also issuing a decree regulating these measures so that in August it will be available in financial institutions for that families can take out the payroll loan. So our planning is for the president, starting next week, to sanction this law,” he said in an interview with TV Record.