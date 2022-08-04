Consigned loan in Auxílio Brasil is sanctioned – 08/03/2022 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, this Wednesday (3), the law that authorizes the granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the social program Auxílio Brasil – a substitute for Bolsa Família.

The measure was passed by Congress in July. The sanction must be published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

“The sanction, therefore, will lead to a significant increase in access to credit, enabling a more efficient financial solution for the population, which can contribute to economic recovery and the preservation of jobs and income”, says a note released by Palácio do Planalto.

Auxílio Brasil is one of the main bets of the president’s re-election campaign, less than two months away from the race. The program was even increased and will reach R$ 600 for the beneficiaries.

Payroll loans can be granted up to a limit of 40% of the benefit amount.

The text also releases this credit for those who receive the Continued Benefit and increases the margin of payroll-deductible credits for retirees and pensioners.

According to the text, released by the Planalto, among the vetoes is the provision that determined that the total of optional consignments would not exceed 40% of the server’s monthly remuneration, of which 35% were destined exclusively for loans, financing and leasing. , and 5% destined exclusively for the amortization of expenses incurred through a payroll-deductible credit card, or for use with the purpose of withdrawing through a payroll-deductible credit card.

The 40% limit provided for beneficiaries of income transfer programs will also be applied to CLT employees and civil and military civil servants, active and inactive. It will only be necessary to allocate 5% exclusively for the amortization of credit card expenses or for withdrawals through a payroll-deductible benefit card.

This maximum percentage, according to the provisional measure, cannot be subject to any limitation of use by number of contracts.

The text provides, among other things, for the refund of amounts unduly credited to someone who has already died, as well as discounts after the death of the beneficiary as a result of a payroll loan or payroll credit card. The rule does not apply to financial amounts received by the family related to the benefits of the Auxílio Brasil Program.

The discount may also apply to severance pay due by the employer, if this is provided for in the loan or credit card agreement.

The law also provides that the Union cannot be held liable, even on a subsidiary basis, for default by the beneficiary.