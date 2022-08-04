Copom raises SELIC rate to 13.75%

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) announced a new hike in the economy’s basic interest rate, Selic. In confirming the forecasts, the percentage increased from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

This is the 12th consecutive increase in the interest rate, which has now reached its highest level since November 2016. At the time, it reached 14% per year. But this could be one of the last increases.

This is because experts believe that the Selic rate should remain at this level until May 2023. After that, the rate is expected to drop to 10.5% per year until the end of 2023.

To define the interest level in the country, the BC takes into account the inflation targeting system. In this case, when it is high, the Selic goes up. On the other hand, when inflation is in line with the targets, the monetary authority reduces interest rates.

What are the consequences of rising interest rates?

According to experts, the increase in the basic interest rate reflects on several sectors of the economy, namely: