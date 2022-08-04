Copom raises Selic to 13.75%, and basic interest rate in the economy reaches the highest level in six years | Economy

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided this Wednesday (3) raise the Selic rate from 13.25% per year to 13.75% per year – increase of 0.5 percentage point .

It is the 12th consecutive interest rate increase. As a result, the Selic reached the highest level since November 2016, when it was at 14% per year. That is, in almost six years.

The increase had already been signaled by the Cop at the previous meeting, held in June. At the time, the BC informed that it intended to raise the rate again at the August meeting, but in “equal or lesser magnitude” than the previous advance (of 0.5 percentage point).

Financial market analysts project that, from now on, the Selic should remain at the current level of 13.75% until May 2023 – when it will begin to fall, if the scenarios are confirmed. The forecast is that the rate ends next year at 10.5% per year.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

To define the level of interest, the Central Bank uses the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank reduces the Selic rate.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. The financial market and the BC, however, already forecast inflation of 7.15% this year. If confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the inflation target has been exceeded.

At this moment, the BC is already adjusting the Selic rate to try to reach the inflation target for next year, since the decisions on interest rates take from six to 18 months to have a full impact on the economy.

Inflation in 12 months is above the BC target ceiling since March last year

For 2023, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%. Last week, however, the market estimated that the target will be exceeded again next year, with inflation reaching 5.33%.

The market’s inflation forecast for next year began to rise more strongly after Congress approved cuts in taxes levied on essential items, such as fuel and electricity, until the end of this year. With the return of taxes in 2023, these measures put pressure on prices next year.

The new interest rate increase approved by the Central Bank takes place in a scenario of slowing inflation in the country — after the reduction of taxes on fuel. In July, the preview of inflation was 0.13%, the smallest change in the indicator since June 2020.

However, it also comes at a time of rising interest rates around the world, precisely to contain inflationary pressures arising from the impacts of Covid-19 on production and the war in Ukraine on fuel. This could generate a rise in the dollar in Brazil, with reflections on inflation, and a slowdown in global activity.