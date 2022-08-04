Copom surprised by suggesting a new interest rate hike and extending the horizon for inflation

As in recent meetings, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) was not surprised by the rise in interest rates per se, but by the communiqué that accompanied the decision. While some analysts believe that the monetary authority left open the possibility of a new increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, in September, others take the adjustment for granted and even revise their forecasts for the rate at the end of the year.

“The announcement was a bucket of cold water for market participants who imagined the end of the cycle,” says André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton. He observes that the monetary authority conditioned the end of the tightening cycle to the consolidation of disinflation and the anchoring of expectations around the target. With a lower IPCA forecast, as a result of lower pressure from fuel and energy prices, the first condition can be met at the next meeting.

“But point number two is more nebulous. The monetary authority talks about anchoring expectations and I believe it is talking about next year. The IPCA projections for 2023 have been systematically worsening and have been rising for 17 weeks, standing at 5.33% in the median of the aggregate in the last Focus”, explains Perfeito.

After the monetary authority’s statement, Necton revised its year-end Selic forecast from 13.50% to 14.25% at the end of 2022, forecasting two more hikes of 25 basis points this year.

longer horizon

Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, says that, in the communiqué, the Copom acknowledged that inflation remains high and economic activity expanded throughout the second quarter, with the recovery of the labor market stronger than expected.

“Furthermore, the committee reiterated that risks remain in both directions. On the one hand, the possibility that fiscal policies to support aggregate demand will become permanent increases the upward risks of the inflationary scenario. On the other hand, it states that the growing risk of a greater global slowdown increases the downside risks for inflation”, points out Megale.

Although XP recognizes the risk of a final rate hike of 25 basis points in September, it maintains its Selic expectation unchanged at 13.75% until mid-2023. the target next year, but it will certainly help to increase the probability of an IPCA within the target in 2024”, said Megale.

Copom’s inflation projections were 6.8% for 2022, 4.6% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

“One of the points that drew the most attention in this communiqué was the fact that the Copom highlighted the horizon of six quarters ahead, a period that, according to them, softens the effects of tax measures between calendar years, but incorporates their secondary impacts”, he analyzes João Savignon, from Kinitro Capital. According to him, the year 2024 should gain relevance in the horizon of monetary policy.

dammed inflation

“At the same time that administered prices fell, with deflation in July, maybe in August, there will be a pent-up impact in 2023”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

For the economist, even though he opened the door to raise interest rates at the next meeting, the Copom closed the communiqué by speaking of total caution in its performance, which also opens interpretation for stability.

On the other hand, Débora Nogueira, chief economist at Tenax Capital, believes that the maintenance of the discourse on the need for more tightening points to a “strong preference” for another high at the September meeting.

“The cycle should end at 14.0% and we expect the Selic rate to remain stationary until, at least, the third quarter of 2023”, predicts the economist.

“Dovish”, but not so much

For Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, the tone of the statement was dovish, supporting the idea that this Wednesday’s high was the last. “However, we continue to assess that another hike of 25 basis points will be made by the BC in September, ending the cycle at 14%”, he says.

“BC has been showing signs that it would like to end the cycle. The communiqué reaffirms this, but economic conditions will prevent the stop at this time. Inflation expectations for 2023 are already well above the target and those for 2024 continue to rise”, says Laíz Carvalho, Brazil economist at BNP Paribas. The bank maintains a forecast for the terminal Selic at 14.25%, with the start of a rate cut only in the second half of next year.

