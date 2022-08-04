Corinthians d show at Fazendinha and resumes the Brazilian Women’s with a rout against ESMAC

The resumption of the Brazilian Women’s Championship reserved a special night for Fiel. The Corinthians returned to the field at Fazendinha in a duel against ESMAC and won a solid 4-0 rout. The goals were scored by Jaqueline, twice, Grazi and Jheniffer.

Timão opened the scoring early, with less than five minutes of play, and did not give space to the visitors. Corinthians extended and reached the third goal in the first half, putting a lot of pressure on the opponents. The last goal came in the second half, which also provided good opportunities for the home team.

With the three points conquered against Fiel, the team temporarily assumes the third place. That’s because São Paulo can still regain the position if they win their duel against Cruzeiro.

Alvinegra schedule: Timão returns to the field next Sunday, when the first phase of the Brasileirão ends. Already classified, Corinthians goes to the South to face Grêmio, at 11 am.

Escalation

Corinthians restarted the disputed Campeonato Brasileiro with a mixed team. Without Tarciane, who is in the Under-20 World Cup, and the Corinthians fans who returned from the Copa América, Timão went to the field with Paty, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Andressa, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Jaque, Miriã, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

My Helm

The visiting team took to the field with Leticia, Karla, Silvani, Lora Capanema, Lari, Radija, Nathalia, Andrea, Priscila, Raquel and Erica.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the game already putting pressure on the visitors. After a play on the right between Paulinha and Miriã, the ball went out in a corner and Timão soon opened the scoring. In Diany’s charge, the ball passed through everyone in the small area and left with Jaqueline free to open the scoring with two minutes of play.

Pushed by Fiel in Fazendinha, Corinthians continued to press in search of the second goal with just a few minutes of play. The alvinegra team had possession and controlled the actions of the game. Timão tried again to score, this time on the left, when Jheniffer was fouled. The raised ball was deflected in the area, but went out through the baseline.

With just over 15 minutes, ESMAC had a good opportunity on the ball at speed on the right. The opponent dominated, invaded the area and hit high, but the ball went through the back. On the way out, Timão scored the second time: the cross coming from the left found Jheniffer, who dominated inside the area. The ball escaped from shirt number 9 and left with Grazi, who only needed to touch the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The Corinthians continued to press on. The ball put in speed by the left was dominated by Diany, who got rid of the marking and crossed in the small area, but the defense partially cleared and Jaque pressed for the ball to recover and restart in midfield.

In the reconstruction of the play, Diany now appeared on the left and got the cross for Jheniffer to try the deflection. The goalkeeper defended and Vic got the submission, but the archer made another intervention.

Corinthians did not give space to the visitors. Timão tried again with Grazi and Jaque on the right, but the defense pushed away in a corner. In the charge, the Corinthians came very close to the third goal. The ball once again crossed the entire small area, was slightly deflected by the defender and found Diany who, taken by surprise, headed out.

With 35 minutes, one more dangerous move in favor of Timão. Vic got the pass to Jheniffer in elevation in the middle and she fixed it to Miriã, who cleared at the entrance of the area and hit placed. The ball exploded on the crossbar, returned to the small area and was in dispute with Jaque, but the referee called for a lack of shirt 30.

In the exit of the ball, ESMAC went to the attack and counted on the help of Andressa, who retreated badly for Paty, to get the ball inside the area. The alvinegra goalkeeper made two interventions and even saw Gi Campiolo push away a shot from inside the small area.

It didn’t take long for Corinthians to score the third goal. With just over 40 minutes, Diany’s shot from the edge of the area was deflected by the goalkeeper, exploded on the crossbar and left in the small area. Jheniffer got rid of the marking, jumped to leave the goalkeeper behind and entered with the ball and everything inside the goal.

Before the final whistle, the alvinegra team still had one more opportunity to cross from the right. The ball found Jheniffer, but the referee called a foul on shirt 9 in the area and log then ended the bid.

Second time

In view of the good performance, Corinthians returned without changes for the second half and in the first opportunities already created with danger. Grazi received the pass and had freedom at the entrance of the area to dominate and hit, but the ball exploded on the crossbar.

Timão exerted a lot of pressure in the following minutes and had good plays with Diany, Jaque, Jheniffer and Vic, but none ended in a goal. The team did not give space to the visitors, who had their first shot with just over ten minutes, but the ball went far from Paty’s goal.

With 15 minutes, Corinthians turned the victory into a rout. Diany started in the middle and got a great pass to Vic inside the area. Shirt 17 dominated and tried to dribble on the goalkeeper, but was disarmed at the moment of completion. The ball was left clean with Jaque, who shot low and scored his second goal of the match.

Shortly after the goal, Arthur Elias made the first changes at Corinthians: Bianca, Mylena and Mariza entered the field in the places of Jaque, Miriã and Grazi. The first of the athletes, it is worth remembering, returned to play for the club after overcoming a strong depression. She was greatly applauded by Faithful upon entering the field.

Corinthians created again for half minutes after the substitutions. At speed, Diany found space and hit high, but sent the ball wide. Shortly after, Vic came close to his first goal in this new pass by receiving Jheniffer’s pass in the area, but the finish was saved by the goalkeeper.

Minutes later, the new arrival was from Mariza, who dribbled at the edge of the area and hit low, but the ball deflected and went out in a corner. After the free kick, Timão changed two more times: Gabi Zanotti and Yasmim entered the field in the places of Diany and Juliete.

In her first opportunity on the field, Gabi Zanotti has already helped Corinthians to take danger. Shirt 10 got a great pass for Bianca at the entrance of the area, she dominated and hit, demanding a good defense from the goalkeeper, who put it in a corner. In the charge, the ball was barely cleared and continued alive in the area with Vic, who finished in half height and saw the defender prevent his goal.

With almost 40 minutes, another good move almost ended in a goal. Yasmim, Vic and Gabi Zanotti exchanged passes in the attacking field, the shot from afar deflected the marking, dripped in the small area and almost covered the goalkeeper, who had to jump close to the crossbar to remove the danger by the back line.

After this move, Timão continued with the ball and had new opportunities, but did not swing the net again. Thus, the game ended in a 4-0 victory.

Corinthians 4 x 0 datasheet ESMAC

Competition: Brazilian Women’s Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: August 03, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 20:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: José Guilherme Almeida E Souza

Assistants: Juliana Vicentin Esteves and Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo

goals: Grazi, Jaqueline (twice), Jheniffer (Corinthians)

Public: 3,364 paying (total audience: 736)

Income: BRL 70,602.00

CORINTHIANS: Pat; Paulinha, Giovanna Campiolo, Andressa, Juliete (Yasmim), Diany (Gabi Zanotti), Grazi (Mariza), Jaqueline (Bianca Gomes), Miri (Mylena), Victria Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

Technician: Arthur Elias

ESMAC: Leticia; Karla, Silvani, Lora Capanema, Lari, Radija, Nathalia, Andrea, Priscila, Raquel and Erica.

