Corinthians details ticket sales for the Libertadores return game at Maracan; check out

This Wednesday, Corinthians gave details of how the ticket sales will be for the game against Flamengo, for the return of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The match is scheduled for next Tuesday, the 9th, at 21:30, at Maracanã. Ticket sales will begin this Thursday.

The sale of tickets will be made exclusively through the Fiel Torcedor website and ticketscorinthians.com. There will be no sales at physical box offices. All tickets will be sold for the single price of R$ 140. As agreed between the clubs, Corinthians fans will have four thousand tickets available – the same load was made available to Flamengo fans this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

As usual, the commercialization process will be staggered. This Thursday, at 11 am, the sale will open for Fiel Torcedor members with more than 65 points. At 3 pm, program members with more than 45 points can purchase tickets.

Later, at 18:00, the sale will be released for fans with more than 25 points. Finally, at 19:00, the sale will be released to all members, regardless of the score. The sale for fans in general will only start on Friday, from 11 am, through the website ticketscorinthians.com.

In addition to purchasing tickets, fans will need to pick them up at the Fiel Torcedor service station between Friday and Saturday (on the first day, the hours are from 11 am to 8 pm; on the second, from 10 am to 5 pm). The post is located at the Corinthians headquarters (Rua São Jorge, 777, in São Paulo).

The game in Rio de Janeiro will be decisive for the alvinegro club. Timão needs to beat Flamengo by two goals or more to have a chance of qualifying for the Libertadores semifinals. This Tuesday, Corinthians lost to the Rio de Janeiro team by 2-0, at Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Fiel Torcedor, Libertadores da Amrica, Corinthians x Flamengo and Tickets.