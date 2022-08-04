Corinthians loses athletes again due to injury after a brief ‘breath’ in the season

Corinthians gained a breather on the issue of injuries suffered by its players, but has again lost one athlete per game in the last three matches. After going five games without problems of the type, the team saw players get injured and even need replacement in the last few times they took to the field.

The first on the list was defender Raul Gustavo, who left the match against Atlético-GO with pain in the adductor muscle of his left leg. He could not play against Botafogo and was on the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo.

Then, Willian, who played for 34 minutes against Botafogo, ended up becoming low because of tendinitis in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, accused during the game. He turned embezzlement in Libertadores.

In front of the flamenguistas, the problem was the Maycon steering wheel. The southpaw, who even had a good performance, was kicked by Thiago Maia at the beginning of the match and, after holding on for a few minutes, ended up asking for a substitution in the first half.

In addition to them, midfielder Renato Augusto, who hasn’t played for 13 games and expects to return against Avaí, on Saturday, and midfielder Paulinho, who tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in May, are delivered to the medical department.

See more at: Medical Department, Maycon, Willian and Raul Gustavo.