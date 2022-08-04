Corinthians never reversed two goals after the Libertadores, but has already been in a worse situation

Corinthians never finished the first leg of a tie losing by two goals and advanced in the Copa Libertadores da América. On the other hand, the alvinegro club has already been at an even greater disadvantage during a confrontation for the continental tournament and ended up advancing at the end of the 180 minutes.

This is the scenario presented to coach Vítor Pereira’s team after the first duel against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, last Tuesday. With the setback at Neo Química Arena, Timão will attempt an unprecedented feat at Maracanã next week.

The club has already lost by two goals difference or more the first game in four opportunities, being eliminated in all of them. Against Palmeiras, in 1999, they returned the 2-0 in normal time, but ended up falling on penalties. Are they:

Boca Juniors 3 x 1 Corinthians (round 1 x 1) – Libertadores 1991

Corinthians 0 x 3 Gremio (round 1 x 0) – Libertadores 1996

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Corinthians (round 2 x 0) – Libertadores 1999

Guaraní-PAR 2 x 0 Corinthians (round 0 x 1) – Libertadores 2015

In a specific duel, however, the team was already at an even greater disadvantage, but started the reaction before the final whistle of the first game. It was in the meeting with Rosário Central, for the round of 16 of the 2000 Libertadores.

The team, then two-time Brazilian champion, came to be losing by 3 to 0 – the third goal was in the 17th minute of the final stage, scored by Maceratesi. Six minutes later, Edilson dribbled the goalkeeper and played for Luizão to decrease. In the 48th minute, Marcelinho received inside the area and hit crossed, with the same Luizão pushing for the second.

The reaction was fundamental for the return game. After taking the lead, again with Luizão, Corinthians took the turn in full Pacaembu. With a lot of quality and experience, however, Edilson and Luizão replaced the alvinegros ahead to take the decision to penalties – on penalties, victory by 4 to 3 and vacancy.

See more at: Libertadores da América, History of Corinthians and Retrospect of Corinthians.