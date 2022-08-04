Corinthians promises to facilitate the departure of defender “filed” by Vítor Pereira; president breaks the silence

After losing even more space with the news that arrived at the Club in the middle of the year, the player has even been left out of the bench.

O Corinthians is at a disadvantage in the disputes against Flamengo and Atlético-GO, for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, respectively, but remains confident for the second half. Vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship, Timão dreams big and tried to reinforce the coach’s work squad Victor Pereira in the transfer window.

With the news presented by the board, one of the reinforcements hired at the beginning of the year ran out of space at Parque São Jorge. In recent weeks, Corinthians has agreed to the return of two old acquaintances of the fans to their defensive system: the Paraguayan babble and the uruguayan Bruno Mendez.

The gringos are already establishing themselves as holders in the team and changing the plans of the Portuguese coach for the sector. With competition even more fierce, Robson Bamboo lost even more space in Corinthians. In recent weeks, the 24-year-old defender has been outside even the bench and has not been linked.

Against this backdrop, the defender’s early farewellwhich is “archived” by Vítor Pereira, is on the agenda behind the scenes. The alvinegra board has already indicated that it will facilitate the departure of the defender, that is borrowed fur nicefrom France to the end of the yearin case any team is interested in hiring.

The top management, however, does not only intend to terminate the relationship with Robson Bambu. “There is a contract and the contract has to be fulfilled. But there may be a possibility of re-borrowing, we will see that later on. But for now, there is none of that.“, President Duílio Monteiro Alves told “Ulisses Cast”.