Corinthians returns to CT in search of remobilization for decisions; Goinia still brings internal noise

The Corinthians squad returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday morning with an eye on Saturday’s challenge, against Avaí, for the Brasileirão, in Florianópolis. The players did regenerative at home the day after the setback for Flamengo.

for the athletesthe beginning of an attempt at remobilization for the decisions that will follow. To the technical committee, the beginning of planning to support the decisive sequence. AND, to the boardthe chance to end an internal noise that comes from the stay in Goiânia.

The portal My Helm found that Vítor Pereira’s statements after the setback to Atlético-GO were not well digested by the cast. At the time, the coach stated that the team played with a full stomach, without the same competitiveness as the opponent.

The commander’s analysis, with its traditional spontaneity, was poorly received by the white-and-white cast. The report spoke with the staff of some athletes, who confirmed the scenario. The sources heard by My Helm were on the same line despite not being connected to each other.

The board is aware and, since last week, has internally circumvented the situation. The support and support to the coach, it is worth mentioning, has remained intact since the beginning of the work in March.

In time: after the setback with Atlético-GO and the statements of Vítor Pereira, Corinthians entered the field twice. In the first, triumph over Botafogo for the Brasileirão. In the second, defeat to Flamengo by Libertadores. The two duels at Neo Química Arena.

