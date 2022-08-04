Corinthians trio presented at Fazendinha in front of Fiel before the resumption of the Brazilian

Corinthians took advantage of this Wednesday night with a game of the women’s team at Fazendinha to officially present the three reinforcements hired by the club for the sequel to the season. Thus, Vic Albuquerque, Luana and Gabi Morais appeared for Fiel for the first time as alvinegra athletes.

The moment began around 7pm, an hour before the ball rolled to Corinthians and ESMAC, for the Brasileirão. The first Corinthians fan to have her name announced on the stadium’s loudspeaker and receive Fiel’s affection was Gabi Morais. Subsequently, the same was done with Luana and Vic Albuquerque.

The trio entered the field to the sound of the Corinthians anthem. A “smokescreen” formed and Vic, Gabi Morais and Luana entered the field in a line. The athletes greeted Fiel, were applauded and took some pictures. Soon after, the alvinegra team went to the field to perform the warm-up.

Among the Corinthians, it is worth remembering, only Luana had never worn the Timão shirt. Vic Albuquerque had a recent and successful stint at the club, saying goodbye earlier this year to return six months later, while Gabi Morais was at Corinthians in 2016.

Timão goes to the field tonight with Paty, Paulinha, Gi Campiolo, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Miriã, Jaqueline, Vic Albuquerque and Jheniffer.

Corinthians arrives for the penultimate round of the group stage of the national tournament in fourth place and with 28 points. The eight best teams in the competition guarantee a place in the quarterfinals, played in home and away matches. Corinthians, which is already classified, ends its participation in this first phase at 11 am on Sunday, in the South, against Grêmio.

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Victria Albuquerque, Luana, Parque So Jorge and Corinthians fans.