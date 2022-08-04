Corinthians used four players with less than eight games for the club against Flamengo in 2022

Corinthians used four athletes with eight games or less for the club in the current season against Flamengo, last Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. At a time of reformulation, with loan returns and signings, three of them were starters and one entered in the first half.

O My Helm summarizes the participation of the quartet below, remembering that forward Giovane, with only 12 professional games, was also taken advantage of by Vítor Pereira. The squad used, by the way, had never played together for Corinthians. Namely, Timão entered the field with: Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Yuri Alberto.

Bruno Mendez

Loaned to Internacional since last year, the Uruguayan is the one who increases this account for Corinthians. He is the only one of the quartet that has passed the five games in this return to Timão, registering eight currently – five for the Brazilian Championship and three precisely for Libertadores da América.

Yuri Alberto

The striker, hired in a negotiation that involved the departure of goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan to Zenit, from Russia, played his fifth game as a Corinthians athlete last Tuesday. He is still looking for his first goal for Timão.

babble

Recently hired, the Paraguayan defender knows the club like few others, but he had little time to get used to it. The duel against the Flamenguistas was only his fourth since he arrived from Dynamo Moscow, Russia – the third as a starter for the team.

Fausto Vera

The Argentine midfielder was the athlete with the fewest games played by Corinthians in the year. Triggered when Maycon suffered an injury to his left foot, he made only his third match with the Timão shirt.

