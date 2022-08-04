Corinthians wins XV de Jaú and guarantees classification in Paulista Sub-20

This Wednesday, Corinthians visited XV de Jaú in the mission to consolidate its classification in the knockout stage of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. And he managed to achieve the goal, as he beat the opponent by 1 to 0, with a goal scored by the center forward Arthur Sousa.

The game had few chances created for both sides. Corinthians was assertive in a beautiful individual move by Arthur Sousa, in the final stretch of the first half, in a beautiful touch for coverage to open the score.

Timão now turns its attention to the third phase of Paulistão. It is worth remembering that this stage of the tournament continues with group division and dispute over points.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians’ Under-20 team returns to the field on Sunday, to face Chapecoense, for the Brazilian Championship in the category. The match takes place at 15:00, at CT da Água Amarela.

The game

Escalation

Even focused on the dispute of the Brazilian Championship, Danilo sent to the field a team with some of its main highlights. The team also had the reinforcement of Robert Renan, from the professional cast.

Thus, the team that started the match had Bruno; Cauan, Robert Renan, Murillo and Gustavo Henrique; Thomas Argentino and Ryan; Pedrinho, Breno Bidon, Arthur Sousa and Higor.

First time

Coach Danilo opted for a team in his traditional 4-4-2, with Arthur Sousa and Pedrinho forming the attacking duo. Along the edges, Timão had Breno Bidon, on the right, and Higor Augusto open on the opposite side.

On the side of XV de Jaú, as expected, a clear proposal aimed at greater defensive fit. The proposal was to stand firmly in the defense to force Corinthians to exchange unobjective passes.

Therefore, the initial 15 minutes were quite warm. Corinthians tried to create through long passes from the defenders but found few ways to reach the opposing goal. Defender Gustavo Henrique, improvised on the left-back, practically acted as a striker, but created little in the sector.

Timão’s first dangerous move came in the 17th minute. Breno Bidon received a nice pass from Murillo on the right and gave the opposing side a nice pen before finding Pedrinho. Timão’s number 10 hit cross and forced a beautiful save by goalkeeper Vitor Oliveira.

Three minutes later, Corinthians forced another save by the opposing goalkeeper. Gustavo Henrique activated Breno Bidon in a direct link, behind the opposing defense. The shirt 11 of Timão fixed his heel for Arthur Sousa, who finished with force, in the hands of the archer, who grabbed.

On the home team’s side, few escapes to the attacking field. In one of them, Bryan, the team’s main player in the offensive attempts, received a free kick from the left and kicked it into the goal, without taking any danger.

Corinthians opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the first half. Gustavo Henrique kicked in the area to Arthur Sousa. Timão’s number 9 made the pivot, passed the defender and played through coverage to score a beautiful goal and put Timão ahead on the scoreboard.

The second goal almost came at the feet of the centre-forward, this time serving a teammate. Arthur Sousa received it at the entrance of the area and turned over his marker. At the moment of finishing, he served Pedrinho, who gave a nice dribble and finished, blocked by the defense. The last scoring chance of the first half, which ended 1-0 for Corinthians.

Second time

Corinthians returned from the break with a single change imposed by coach Danilo. The commander of Timãozinho put Felipe Augusto in the place of Arthur Sousa to reassemble the reference of his attack.

Corinthians’ offensive imposition continued in the opening minutes of the complementary stage. At four minutes, Higor received from Ryan in the middle and gave a nice pass to Pedrinho. Corinthians shirt 10 invaded the area and tried to play for cover, but stopped in a beautiful exit from goalkeeper Vitor Oliveira.

Timão was close to conceding the equalizer in the 9th minute. Goalkeeper Bruno Carcaioli hit clothes in a kick from outside the area and dropped the ball at Bryan’s feet. The XV de Jaú striker feinted the Corinthians archer and had an open goal, but he hit the post.

Aware of the fatigue of his team, and with an eye on the decisive game of the weekend, coach Danilo promoted two more changes at Corinthians. Mindinho and Vitor Meer entered in the places of Higor Augusto and Gustavo Henrique. The changes have reshaped the left side of the team.

XV de Jaú kept hammering in the search for the equalizing goal, and almost did it with Adilson. The defender of the home team took advantage of the ball hit in a corner and kicked the first time, exploding the goalkeeper Bruno Carcaioli’s post.

From the middle of the second half onwards, Corinthians seemed to abdicate the game and focus only on not getting the equalizer. For that, Danilo opted for Zé Vitor to replace Pedrinho, to fill the midfield.

An encouragement to Corinthians’ offensive sluggishness in the second half came in a shot from outside the area, a strategy little used in the match. Zé Vitor found Littleinho between the opponent’s lines, in front of the intermediate. The Corinthians left winger brought it to his right foot and hit hard, forcing the XV goalkeeper to make a beautiful save.

Fact sheet for XV de Jaú 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Place: Zezinho Magalhães Stadium, Jaú, SP

Date: August 03, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Saulo Samuel Muniz Felix

Assistants: Everton Luiz Fernandes and Juliano César dos Santos Moreno

Goal: Arthur Sousa (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Murillo (Corinthians)

XV OF JAU: Victor Oliveira; Guilherme Silva, Rafael, Adilson (Vinicius Morais) and Vermelho (Pedrinho); Caique, Willian (Vinicius Tavares), Chileno and Kaka (Bruno); Bryan and Bahia (Yuri).

Technician: Isaque Pereira

CORINTHIANS: Bruno Carcaioli; Cauan da Mata, Murillo, Gustavo Henrique (Vitor Meer) and Robert Renan; Thomas Argentino, Ryan (Riquelme), Pedrinho (Zé Vitor) and Breno Bidon (Kayke Ferrari); Arthur Sousa (Felipe Augusto) and Higor Augusto (Littlefinger).

Technician: Danilo

