Country singer Lucas Guedes dies in Porto Ferreira after suffering a heart attack | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

The country singer Lucas Guedes died in the early hours of this Thursday (4) after suffering two heart attacks. The artist was 32 years old and lived in Porto Ferreira (SP).

In a post on social media, the singer’s wife, Karina Santana, said that her husband did not feel well on Wednesday (3).

“I was in a lot of pain, suffered a stroke and a heart attack, hospitalized… had another heart attack that night and couldn’t resist”, wrote the woman.

The body of the sertanejo is veiled at the Uniprev Santa Luzia funeral home since 10:30 am and burial will be at 4 pm at Cristo Rei Cemetery (Novo).

Among the singer’s hits is the song “Constelação de Cachaceiro”, which has more than 2 thousand views on Youtube.

Commotion on social networks

2 of 2 Sertanejo singer Lucas Guedes, from Porto Ferreira, dies after suffering a heart attack — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Sertanejo singer Lucas Guedes, from Porto Ferreira, dies after suffering a heart attack — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

On Facebook, fans and friends mourned the death of the sertanejo in several posts.

“What sad news! Lucas Guedes, you’re gone! A great friend, a great person! How can I forget what you provided to all ferreirenses! The joy and your smile in casual encounters! The companionship of those who were always helping and being helped! Memories like this will be engraved in our hearts! Much sadness! My feelings to everyone who followed you, your mother, who always helped and supported you! We are all in mourning!”, posted a friend.

“No words to express, another Young Talent that leaves us, thank you for every moment that music has given us, rest in Paz Lucas, and we continue the walk always with you in our hearts”, wrote another friend.

“Life is a breath, an opening and closing of eyes, because in one moment we see the world for the first time and in the other we close our eyes forever Rest in peace Lucas Guedes, God comfort the family”, posted a friend.

