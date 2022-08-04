Crime suspect against Bárbara Victória, in Ribeirão das Neves, is found dead in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

The main suspect in the crime against Bárbara Victória, 10 years old, in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, was found dead this Wednesday (3). Initial information from the Military Police (PM) realize that the man would have committed suicide at the house of a relative in a neighborhood in the northeast region of the capital.

According to investigations, this suspect was arrested on Sunday (31) at night, but was released shortly thereafter. This Tuesday (2), hours after the child’s body was found on a football field in Ribeirão das Neves, he underwent a DNA test at the Institute of Criminalistics in Belo Horizonte – according to Itatiaia firsthand. The test should take about fifteen days to complete. In addition to the murder, there is suspicion that the girl was raped.

Discarded suspects

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) ruled out in the early morning of Wednesday (2) the suspicion of participation of two other men in the crime against the child – in images recorded moments before Barbara’s disappearance, they appear running in a road; however, according to investigations, they were just chasing a kite.

The man treated as the main suspect by the police, and who was found dead on Wednesday, also appears in images with the child. In the recording made by security cameras, he gestures while talking to Barbara.