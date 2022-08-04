Cristiano Ronaldo trains normally after United coach’s scolding | english football

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared photos of himself during Manchester United training at the Carrington sports complex on Thursday. His team prepares for the official start of the 2022/23 season this weekend, with the first game in the Premier League.
The publication of the Portuguese star on social networks comes a day after coach Erik ten Hag’s interview to the Dutch broadcasters “AD” and “Viaplay Sport”, in which the coach classified as “unacceptable” the fact that Cristiano and other United players left early in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
There is no reference in the image or text to ten Hag.
Step by step. #hard work”
— Cristiano Ronaldo, in an Instagram post
That friendly against Rayo Vallecano was the only pre-season game that Cristiano Ronaldo participated (played the entire first half and left at half-time, without permission from the coaching staff). He missed out on six other Manchester United engagements this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo has already expressed himself on social media about the news of his desire to leave the club and classified the publications as “lies”. Dissatisfied, he has been speculated in recent weeks in several big ones in Europe, such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.
Manchester United debut in the 2022/23 edition of the Premier League next Sunday, against Brighton, at Old Trafford stadium. The match starts at 10 am (Brasilia time). According to the English press, Cristiano will start this match on the bench.
