crowd honors brutally murdered girl

As the ball rolled on the field for Atlético-MG x Palmeiras, today (3), for the first leg of the Libertadores quarter-finals, Galo fans stopped encouraging the team in the stands for a while to honor Bárbara Victória, a girl 10-year-old who was brutally murdered last Sunday (31), in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

At 10 minutes into the first stage, the crowd shouted several times the name of Bárbara, who disappeared after going out to buy bread on Sunday afternoon. Yesterday (2), her body was found less than a kilometer from her residence in a bush. Camera footage from the bakery and the street showed Barbara next to a man and then running. She was dressed in a Ronaldinho Gaúcho shirt, from the period when the player defended Atlético-MG, in 2013 and 2014.

Barbara was found without pants, with her mouth and arms tied. Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira, 50, suspected of the crime recognized by the footage, was interrogated last Monday (1) and later released. A bag of bread similar to the one Barbara had bought was found at the suspect’s house. This afternoon, he was found dead. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the first hypothesis is suicide.

Barbara was buried this morning under strong commotion and calls for justice. The coffin was covered with the Rooster flag and people sang the club’s anthem during part of the procession.