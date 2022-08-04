Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Sixth Day of Losses, but Rare Technical Signal Indicates Possible Market Bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) retreated by 2% this Thursday morning (4), on the sixth day of losses in early August, after closing July with a significant accumulated increase between 20% and 60%. Despite this, the performance of the main cryptos does not discourage investors amid the threat of crisis between the US and China that took place this week.

At 7am, BTC was trading at $22,851, while ETH was trading at $1,621 at the same time. The highlight among the assets with the highest market value today goes to Binance Coin (BNB), which has advanced 2.8% in the last 24 hours and reached an appreciation of 11% in a week when touching US$ 300, a price that was not seen two months ago.

Despite the pullback in cryptos, markets across the board appear to have recovered from tensions surrounding US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Tuesday (2), which caused many investors to stay away. of risky assets. As a result, Bitcoin remains trading in a range between $21,200 and $24,400 for the past two weeks, higher than the $17,000 to $21,000 range seen in previous weeks. “Bitcoin needs a cryptocurrency industry-specific catalyst to trigger significant movement above the $24,700 level,” said Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

Meanwhile, crypto traders are also keeping an eye out for possible confirmation that the dip is over: a rare technical signal has just shown that the bottom may have arrived.

It is an indicator that comprises short and long term simple moving averages on Bitcoin mining difficulty, according to data from the analysis house Glassnode. The greater the difficulty, the greater the dispute between miners for the task of “production” of the cryptocurrency.

The averages are colliding for the first time in more than a year, indicating a possible spike in miners’ pessimism. Previous bearish periods ended just with this technical signal, and traders are betting that history may repeat itself this time.

Another positive data comes from the derivatives market. According to public information consulted by CoinDesk on the Bitcoin blockchain, the volume of cryptocurrency call options contracts has once again surpassed that of puts.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 22,851.74 -2.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,621.97 -2.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 299.87 +2.8% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.369568 -1% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.502055 -1.8%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Read DAO (READ) $2.52 +7.4% Near Protocol (NEAR) $4.57 +4.8% Kava (KAVA) $2.14 +4.8% Enjin (ENJ) US$ 0.650577 +4.1% Tezos (XTZ) $1.82 +3.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Tenset (10SET) $3.01 -7.3% Ethereum Classic (ETH) $35.42 -5.8% Kronos (CRO) US$ 0.144307 -5.5% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $29.25 -5.5% BitTorrent (BTT) US$ 0.000000968176 -2.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 21.94 +1.57% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 29.79 +3.43% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 25.81 +0.31% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 27.50 +5.4% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 22.09 +1.84% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.76 +0.77% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.37 +1.75% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 5.18 +0.58% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 6.24 +1.62% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.31 +3.27%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (4):

Solana’s network was not breached in hack, defend developers

The developers behind the Solana blockchain claimed that the Slope wallet may have been responsible for the widespread hack of around 9,000 user wallets that began yesterday.

In two days, the exploration has already resulted in at least $6 million in various tokens being stolen. It is believed that other affected wallets would have been connected to the Slope service and, therefore, also opened the door to the attack.

“This does not appear to be a bug in Solana’s core code, but in the software used by several software wallets popular among network users,” Solana developers said yesterday via Twitter.

If this is true, the project’s blockchain would not have been compromised.

MicroStrategy shares soar with Saylor exit

MicroStrategy shares rose nearly 15% on Wednesday, helped by a modest rise in Bitcoin and news that Michael Saylor, a well-known supporter of the cryptocurrency, is stepping down from CEO to become executive chairman.

The president of the software company, Phong Le, will become the CEO, while Saylor will be fully dedicated to strategies for adopting the digital currency in the corporate environment.

Le said investors shouldn’t expect any surprises in the company’s strategy. On the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, Le said he aligns with Saylor on the strategy to buy Bitcoin.

“I would sort of see this as a customary business transition,” Le told analysts.

