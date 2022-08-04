Cuiab City Hall | SUS users approve 99% of the services provided at the Municipal Hospital of Cuiab

To ensure the excellence of the services provided, the Emanuel Pinheiro management seeks to improve communication between the population and the municipal administration. At the Municipal Hospital of Cuiabá “Dr Leony Palma de Carvalho” – HMC, users of the Unified Health System have access to the unit’s Ombudsman sector, which constantly assesses care through a satisfaction survey.

Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro presented in the live, held this Tuesday (2), the general assessment of SUS users regarding HMC care from January to June 2022. “99% approval (between excellent and good )”, he announced.

“I am very happy, because it is an extraordinary level of satisfaction among patients and companions, who were treated at the HMC. We built the HMC and the new emergency room works inside it, it’s a great achievement of my management. The HMC is the largest public hospital in the state of Mato Grosso, a private standard for the humblest, our population deserves this dignified and humanized service”, said the mayor.

As recorded by the Ombudsman, in the general assessment, 78% rated the services provided as excellent, 21% as good and 1% as regular. In terms of sectors, approval (great and good) was 93% Reception, Cleaning 96%, Outpatient 98%, Nursing 95%, Medical Care 97%, Physical Structure 97%, Food 94%, Laboratory 99%, Bio Imagem 98 %, Post-Surgery 97% and other professionals 99%. In the Urgency and Emergency sector, approval was 98%. 3,152 people were heard.

According to the HMC ombudsman, Manuela Luzardo, the ombudsman’s team conducts a satisfaction survey during and after the hospitalization period, to verify the comprehensive quality of care. “We work with several tools that allow access to information, with suggestion boxes installed at strategic points in the hospital, open telephone line for direct contact with the director, whatsapp, email, satisfaction survey with easy access via QR Code, questionnaires and face-to-face service”, he revealed.

For Paulo Rós, general director of Empresa Cuiabana de Saúde Pública, which manages the HMC, the work of the Ombudsman is extremely important for improving service. “The humanization of care is one of the priorities of the Emanuel Pinheiro management, which is why the investment in the tools used in the Ombudsman sector, to improve the link between the population and the hospital unit, with the aim of improving the services provided”, he highlighted.

SUS users should contact the Ombudsman for more information, requests, complaints, complaints, suggestions and praise. Contact by phone (65) 3318-4875 or email [email protected]