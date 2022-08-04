Daniella Perez’s father had a sad end after the tragedy: “Withered away”

With the huge impact of the documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’ (HBO Max), many people wonder who was and what happened to the father of the actress killed in December 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz.

Gloria Ferrante met engineer Luiz Carlos Saupiquet Perez in 1968. The following year, they got married. They had three children: Daniella (born in 1970), Rodrigo (a lawyer, now 50 years old) and Rafael (victim of complications from a surgery, aged 25, in 2002).

The couple’s union lasted until 1984, when the separation took place. Father and daughter were quite close. At the time of the crime, Luiz avoided the press, while his ex-wife turned to the media in her relentless pursuit of justice.







“I always told her to do whatever she wanted,” said Luiz, Daniella’s father. Photo: Blog TV Room

In an interview with reporter Ilze Scamparini, the engineer spoke about Daniella. “Sweet, affectionate, friend. But also smart. Very spoiled. First daughter, first granddaughter.”

Perez revealed the kind of upbringing he gave her. “I always wanted to be a determined person. ‘Do what you want’. She went dancing.”

In January 1993, the actress’ father appeared in the pages of the magazine ‘Manchete’. A touching outburst based on love and also on pain.

“My daughter was strong. She died because she was betrayed… A girl in her prime… At the Legal Medical Institute, when I touched her arm, it was cold. I thought she was going to get hot again and wink at me, but she didn’t. You’re under the illusion until the time of the funeral, but when the coffin comes down, it’s all over… Today, more than ever, I’m sure my daughter would be a big star.”

In 1994, less than 2 years after Daniella’s murder, Luiz Carlos died of leukemia. He was 54 years old. “He couldn’t take the pain of Dany’s death. It languished”, said Gloria Perez to ‘Trip’ magazine.