Dead next to the car, Fernando Magarça had received his driver’s license hours before; police investigate traffic fight | Rio de Janeiro

One of the hypotheses for the composer’s death Fernando Alberto da Silva O Fernando Magarça is that he was involved in a traffic fight. He was shot right behind his car, in the middle of Avenida Dom João VI, in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, on Wednesday afternoon (3).

Hours before the crime, he had celebrated the recovery of his driver’s license in a post on social media.

“Here, folks, miracles happen. Look at the miracle, there (…) I wanted to thank you for the right to have my driver’s license again”, he said.

Witnesses said they saw an argument before the composer was shot. The case was close to the BRT Magarça station.

The Military Police reported that agents of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) found the man already lifeless, next to a car.

Magarça was 53 years old and had a list of songs sung by names like Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Dudu Nobre and Xande de Pilares, with whom he has photos and videos posted on a social network.

He is the author of, among others, the songs: “Quem não sambou”, “Love I have to give you”, “Cangaceiro”, “Fé e Raíz” and “Eta povo pra struggle”.

In his posts, he usually praises his family: his wife, Bruna, and two daughters.

A video published on Tuesday, hours before his death, shows flowers and a note he left for his wife: “Mother of my daughters, woman of my life, receive”.