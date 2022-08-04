Depay puts condition to leave Barcelona

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Depay puts condition to leave Barcelona 2 Views

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Catalan club does not want Depay to continue

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Memphis Depay puts condition to leave Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty Images EuropeMemphis Depay puts condition to leave Barcelona
Matheus Brum

Barcelona are preparing for the European season that is about to begin. The Catalan club spent the most in this transfer window. Therefore, there is an expectation about what Xavi Hernández’s team will produce on the field.

But the list is not closed. Quite the opposite. Barcelona still need to negotiate players to be able to sign up the players who have been signed and not fall into La Liga’s financial fair play.

One of the players who could leave Barcelona is Memphis Depay. With a contract until the end of June 2023, the Dutch striker is considered expensive and does not bring the desired return by the technical committee and board..

But it’s not easy for Barcelona to find an interested party for Depay. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker will only leave the club for another great team.

Complicated situation for Barça

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Memphis Depay’s lawyers met. There was the possibility of Barça paying 20 million euros (R$107 million) to terminate with the club. But the attacker did not accept this proposal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

For R$321 million, Chelsea gives City a “hat” and approaches full-back

BALL MARKET Blues is opening the vaults in this window Per Matheus Brum 08/03/2022 – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved