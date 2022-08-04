Depay puts condition to leave Barcelona

Barcelona are preparing for the European season that is about to begin. The Catalan club spent the most in this transfer window. Therefore, there is an expectation about what Xavi Hernández’s team will produce on the field.

But the list is not closed. Quite the opposite. Barcelona still need to negotiate players to be able to sign up the players who have been signed and not fall into La Liga’s financial fair play.

One of the players who could leave Barcelona is Memphis Depay. With a contract until the end of June 2023, the Dutch striker is considered expensive and does not bring the desired return by the technical committee and board..

But it’s not easy for Barcelona to find an interested party for Depay. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker will only leave the club for another great team.

Complicated situation for Barça

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Memphis Depay’s lawyers met. There was the possibility of Barça paying 20 million euros (R$107 million) to terminate with the club. But the attacker did not accept this proposal.