Details about the canceled movie and appearances by Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser revealed

Yesterday, superhero movie fans were shocked by the news that batgirl, one of the next movies A.D in theaters, was canceled by Warner Bros. shortly after going into post-production. according to The New York Post, one of the first to report the film’s cancellation, one of the factors that led to the decision was the bad reception of test screenings of the feature. Now, some details of the displayed versions have been revealed.

Apparently, the film would bring an amalgamation between the universe created by Burton and the DC Extended Universe, altered after the events of the Flash movie, bringing both the Commissioner Gordon in JK Simmons how much the Batman in Michael Keaton back to the plot.

Now the insider ViewerAnon, which is quite reliable in information related to DC and Warner Bros., has brought some information about the version of the film submitted for screening tests. The main one is that Keaton appears in only five scenes in the film; in addition, the insider makes it clear that, unlike some rumors, Barbara Gordon not trained by Batman. In your twitterHe explained:

“[O Batman] didn’t train Barbara, she just dressed up as Batman for a Halloween party, stopped some terrorists and changed her costume to be a superhero. He finds Barbara twice wearing the costume: first on the street, telling her not to fight crime, then in one of those Tim Burton towers, where he helps her with something.”

Also, according to ViewerAnon, batgirl would end with the two vigilantes teaming up and jumping off a gargoyle to fly around Gotham.

Following the film’s cancellation, fans are quite concerned about the future of Blue Beetle, The Flash, Black Canary and other DC projects at Warner Bros., as they are still in pre-production or already being filmed.

