Directors Talk About Canceling Warner’s Film

The duo responsible for the project were taken by surprise

After the unexpected news that the film from batgirl would be canceled despite being at an advanced stage of production, the directors of the feature, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah commented on the case. The duo, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvelshared a message on social media, showing his shock and sadness at Warner’s decision.

The post, shared on Instagramit says:

“We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to the public, and while the film was far from finished, we wanted fans around the world to have the opportunity to see and embrace the final version for themselves. Perhaps one day, insha’Allah. Our amazing cast and production team did a wonderful job and worked very hard to bring Batgirl to life. We will forever be grateful to have been part of this team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who played Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity. Anyway, as huge Batman fans since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.”

Others involved in the project, such as the protagonist Leslie Grace, have not yet commented on the cancellation. In an official statement, Warner stated:

“The decision not to release Batgirl reflects our shift in strategy towards the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is a very talented actress, and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts, and we look forward to collaborating with everyone again in the near future.”

Other DC projects focused on an HBO Max release, such as Blue Beetle, have not been affected so far, but the streaming platform is expected to undergo a major restructuring. Focusing on your movie theater schedule, joker 2 won an official premiere date, and will be released in 2024.

