Discounts on PS4 and PS5 games to enjoy at retail

If you’re looking for discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon has prepared a kind of Winter Promotion, similar to the PS Store, but aimed at the public that prefers games in physical media.

We’ve separated several interesting options, including The Last of Us Part II, Gran Turismo 7 and even Horizon Forbidden West. The retailer didn’t say how long the offers will last, so take advantage of it while you can:

Best discounts on PS4 and PS5 games:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – from BRL 199.90 to BRL 99.90;

Burnout Paradise: Remastered (PS4) — from BRL 129.00 for BRL 39.90;

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free upgrade to PS5) – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 199.90;

God of War (PS4) – from R$99.90 to R$59.42;

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – from R$249.90 to R$149.00;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 199.90;

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4 w/ free upgrade to PS5) — from R$299.90 to R$149.90;

Discounted PS5 Accessories:

Taking advantage, there is also time to take advantage of the pre-sale of God of War Ragnarok at a special price. Check out:

In addition to discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, Amazon has also restocked the PlayStation 5. You can buy yours via the link below:

Did you enjoy the discounts on PS4 and PS5 games?